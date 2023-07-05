In cats, tortoiseshell coat color appears in females. A tortoiseshell coat has patches of dark brown fur and patches of orange fur that each in total cover about half the body but have a unique pattern in each female. Male cats can be either dark brown or orange, but a male cat with tortoiseshell coat is rarely produced. Two sample crosses between males and females from pure-breeding lines produced the tortoiseshell females shown.



Cross I P: dark brown male × orange female

F₁: orange males and tortoiseshell females

Cross II P: orange male × dark brown female

F₁: dark brown males and tortoiseshell females



Explain the inheritance of dark brown, orange, and tortoiseshell coat colors in cats.