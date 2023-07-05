Following the spill of a mixture of chemicals into a small pond, bacteria from the pond are tested and show an unusually high rate of mutation. A number of mutant cultures are grown from mutant colonies and treated with known mutagens to study the rate of reversion. Most of the mutant cultures show a significantly higher reversion rate when exposed to base analogs such as proflavin and 2-aminopurine. What does this suggest about the nature of the chemicals in the spill?