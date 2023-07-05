Skip to main content
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceMonohybrid Cross
Problem 43
A pure-breeding fruit fly with the recessive mutation cut wing, caused by the homozygous cc genotype, is crossed to a pure-breeding fly with normal wings, genotype CC. Their  progeny all have normal wings. F₁ flies are crossed, and the F₂ progeny have a 3:1 ratio of normal wing to cut wing. One male F₂ fly with normal wings is selected at random and mated to an F₂ female with normal wings. Using all possible genotypes of the F₂ flies selected for this cross, list all possible crosses between the two flies involved in this mating, and determine the probability of each possible outcome.

