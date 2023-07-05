Skip to main content
Genetics10. TranscriptionRNA Modification and Processing
Problem 23
Textbook Question

One form of posttranscriptional modification of most eukaryotic pre-mRNAs is the addition of a poly-A sequence at the 3' end. The absence of a poly-A sequence leads to rapid degradation of the transcript. Poly-A sequences of various lengths are also added to many bacterial RNA transcripts where, instead of promoting stability, they enhance degradation. In both cases, RNA secondary structures, stabilizing proteins, or degrading enzymes interact with poly-A sequences. Considering the activities of RNAs, what might be general functions of 3'-polyadenylation?

