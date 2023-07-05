Skip to main content
Genetics3. Extensions to Mendelian InheritancePenetrance and Expressivity
Problem 20b
Brachydactyly type D is a human autosomal dominant condition in which the thumbs are abnormally short and broad. In most cases, both thumbs are affected, but occasionally just one thumb is involved. The accompanying pedigree shows a family in which brachydactyly type D is segregating. Filled circles and squares represent females and males who have involvement of both thumbs. Half-filled symbols represent family members with just one thumb affected.


Is there evidence of incomplete penetrance in this family? Explain. 

Penetrance and Expressivity
