Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics1. Introduction to GeneticsModern Genetics
2:04 minutes
Problem 31a
Textbook Question

In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If this person that you have selected were you, do you think you would have the genetic test or not? Can you explain the reasons for your answer?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
20
Was this helpful?
9:08m

Watch next

Master Modern Genetics with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
09:08
Modern Genetics
Kylia Goodner
197
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.