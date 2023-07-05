Skip to main content
Genetics6. Chromosomal VariationChromosomal Rearrangements: Inversions
Problem 23
In the tomato, Solanum esculentum, tall (D−)(D−) is dominant to dwarf (dd) plant height, smooth fruit (P−) is dominant to peach fruit (pp), and round fruit shape (O−) is dominant to oblate fruit shape (oo). These three genes are linked on chromosome 1 of tomato in the order dwarf–peach–oblate. There are 12 map units between dwarf and peach and 17 map units between peach and oblate. A trihybrid plant (DPO/dpo) is test-crossed to a plant that is homozygous recessive at the three loci (dpo/dpo). The accompanying table shows the progeny plants. Identify the mechanism responsible for the resulting data that do not agree with the established genetic map.


Master Inversions with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Inversions
Kylia Goodner
