Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceMonohybrid Cross
3:13 minutes
Problem 15d
Textbook Question

A woman with severe discoloration of her tooth enamel has four children with a man who has normal tooth enamel. Two of the children, a boy (B) and a girl (G), have discolored enamel. Each has a mate with normal tooth enamel and produces several children. G has six children—four boys and two girls. Two of her boys and one of her girls have discolored enamel. B has seven children—four girls and three boys. All four of his daughters have discolored enamel, but all his boys have normal enamel. Explain the inheritance of this condition.

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
24
Was this helpful?
1:20m

Watch next

Master Monohybrid Cross with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
10:20
Monohybrid Cross
Kylia Goodner
250
3
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.