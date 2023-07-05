Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceMonohybrid Cross
3:24 minutes
Problem 14
Textbook Question

You have isolated two petite mutants, pet1 and pet2, in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. When pet1 is mated with wild-type yeast, the haploid products following meiosis segregate 2:2 (wild type : petite). In contrast, when pet2 is mated with wild type, all haploid products following meiosis are wild type. To what class of petite mutations does each of these petite mutants belong? What types of progeny do you expect from a pet1 × pet2 mating?

Verified Solution
clock
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
27
Was this helpful?
1:20m

Watch next

Master Monohybrid Cross with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
10:20
Monohybrid Cross
Kylia Goodner
250
3
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.