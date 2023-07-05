You have isolated two petite mutants, pet1 and pet2, in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. When pet1 is mated with wild-type yeast, the haploid products following meiosis segregate 2:2 (wild type : petite). In contrast, when pet2 is mated with wild type, all haploid products following meiosis are wild type. To what class of petite mutations does each of these petite mutants belong? What types of progeny do you expect from a pet1 × pet2 mating?