Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceMonohybrid Cross
2:56 minutes
Problem 38
Textbook Question

Sweet yellow tomatoes with a pear shape bring a high price per basket to growers. Pear shape, yellow color, and terminal flower position are recessive traits produced by alleles f, r, and t, respectively. The dominant phenotypes for each trait—full shape, red color, and axial flower position—are the product of dominant alleles F, R, and T. A farmer has two pure-breeding tomato lines. One is full, yellow, terminal and the other is pear, red, axial. Design a breeding experiment that will produce a line of tomato that is pure-breeding for pear shape, yellow color, and axial flower position.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
31
Was this helpful?
1:20m

Watch next

Master Monohybrid Cross with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
10:20
Monohybrid Cross
Kylia Goodner
250
3
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.