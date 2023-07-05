Three dominant traits of corn seedlings, tunicate seed (T-), glossy appearance (G-), and liguled stem (L-), are studied along with their recessive counterparts, nontunicate (tt), nonglossy (gg), and liguleless (ll). A trihybrid plant with the three dominant traits is crossed to a nontunicate, nonglossy, liguleless plant. Kernels on ears of progeny plants are scored for the traits, with the following results:
Phenotype Number
Tunicate, glossy, liguled 102
Tunicate, glossy, liguleless 106
Tunicate, nonglossy, liguled 18
Tunicate, nonglossy, liguleless 20
Nontunicate, glossy, liguled 22
Nontunicate, glossy, liguleless 23
Nontunicate, nonglossy, liguled 99
Nontunicate, nonglossy, liguleless 110
500
Is there evidence of genetic linkage among any of these gene pairs? If so, identify the evidence.
