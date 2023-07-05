Skip to main content
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationInduced Mutations
Problem 24a
In 2010, a U.S. District Judge ruled to invalidate Myriad Genetics' patents on the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Judge Sweet noted that since the genes are part of the natural world, they are not patentable. Myriad Genetics also holds patents on the development of a direct-to-consumer test for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

J. Craig Venter has filed a patent application for his 'first-ever human-made life form.' This patent is designed to cover the genome of M. genitalium. Would your ruling for Venter's 'organism' be different from the judge's ruling on patenting of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes?

Induced Mutations
