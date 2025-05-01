State the inputs and outputs of the following relation. Is it a function?
1
Step 1: Identify the inputs and outputs from the given relation. The relation is given as the set of ordered pairs \(\{(2,5), (0,2), (2,9)\}\). The inputs are the first elements of each pair, so the inputs are \(\{2, 0, 2\}\).
Step 2: List the unique inputs and outputs. The unique inputs are \(\{0, 2\}\) and the outputs are the second elements of each pair, which are \(\{5, 2, 9\}\).
Step 3: Determine if the relation is a function. A relation is a function if each input corresponds to exactly one output. Here, the input \$2\( corresponds to two different outputs, \)5\( and \)9$.
Step 4: Since the input \$2$ maps to more than one output, the relation is NOT a function.
Step 5: Summarize the findings: Inputs are \(\{0, 2\}\), outputs are \(\{2, 5, 9\}\), and the relation is not a function because one input has multiple outputs.
