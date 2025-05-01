Step 1: Identify the inputs and outputs from the given relation. The relation is given as the set of ordered pairs \(\left\lbrace (-3,5), (0,2), (3,5) \right\rbrace\). Here, the inputs (or domain) are the first elements of each pair: \(-3\), \$0\(, and \)3\(. The outputs (or range) are the second elements of each pair: \)5\(, \)2\(, and \)5$.