Understand that a factorial, denoted by \(n!\), is the product of all positive integers from 1 up to \(n\). For example, \$5! = 5 \times 4 \times 3 \times 2 \times 1$.
Identify the specific factorial expressions you need to work with in the problem. Since the problem is titled 'Factorials Practice 2', it likely involves simplifying or factoring expressions involving factorials.
Recall the property that factorials can be expressed in terms of each other, such as \(n! = n \times (n-1)!\). This can help in factoring or simplifying expressions.
If the problem involves division of factorials, use the property \(\frac{n!}{k!} = n \times (n-1) \times \cdots \times (k+1)\) for \(n > k\), which simplifies the expression by canceling common terms.
Apply these properties step-by-step to rewrite the factorial expressions, factor common terms, and simplify the expression as much as possible.
