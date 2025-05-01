Understand that a factorial, denoted by \(n!\), is the product of all positive integers from 1 up to \(n\). For example, \$5! = 5 \times 4 \times 3 \times 2 \times 1$.
Identify the specific factorial expression or problem you need to work with. Since the problem is titled 'Factorials Practice 1', it likely involves simplifying or evaluating factorial expressions.
If the problem involves simplifying expressions with factorials, look for opportunities to cancel common terms. For example, \(\frac{7!}{5!} = \frac{7 \times 6 \times 5!}{5!}\), where \$5!$ cancels out.
If the problem involves expanding factorials, write out the product explicitly to better understand the expression. For example, \$4! = 4 \times 3 \times 2 \times 1$.
Apply the factorial definition and simplification techniques step-by-step to solve the problem, making sure to carefully handle any division or multiplication involving factorials.
