Intermediate Algebra
x=−32x=-\frac32x=−23
x=0x=0x=0
x=32x=\frac32x=23
x=3x=3x=3
Solve the following equations.
(A) 2∣x∣=102\left|x\right|=10
(B) ∣3x−5∣−6=2\left|3x-5\right|-6=2
(C) 0.4∣3y+2∣=3.60.4\left|3y+2\right|=3.6
Solve the following equations with absolute value.
(A) 3∣4x+1∣+7=23\left|4x+1\right|+7=2
Solve the following equations with 2 absolute values.
(A) ∣3x+4∣=∣−2x+7∣\left|3x+4\right|=\left|-2x+7\right|
(B) ∣2x−34∣=∣x+12∣\left|\frac{2x-3}{4}\right|=\left|x+\frac12\right|