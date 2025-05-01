Intermediate Algebra
x={−52,56}x=\left\lbrace-\frac52,\frac56\right\rbrace
x={52,−16}x=\left\lbrace\frac52,-\frac16\right\rbrace
x={−52,16}x=\left\lbrace-\frac52,\frac16\right\rbracex={−25,61}
x={52,−56}x=\left\lbrace\frac52,-\frac56\right\rbracex={25,−65}
Solve the following equations.
(C) 0.4∣3y+2∣=3.60.4\left|3y+2\right|=3.6
Solve the following equations with absolute value.
(A) 3∣4x+1∣+7=23\left|4x+1\right|+7=2
(B) 5∣6x−9∣+3=35\left|6x-9\right|+3=3
Solve the following equations with 2 absolute values.
(A) ∣3x+4∣=∣−2x+7∣\left|3x+4\right|=\left|-2x+7\right|
(A) 2∣x∣=102\left|x\right|=10
(B) ∣3x−5∣−6=2\left|3x-5\right|-6=2