Identify the given expression: \(\frac{6 + \sqrt{x}}{-\sqrt{x}}\). Our goal is to rationalize the denominator, which means eliminating the square root from the denominator.
Multiply both the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate or an expression that will remove the square root from the denominator. Since the denominator is \(-\sqrt{x}\), multiply numerator and denominator by \(-\sqrt{x}\) to rationalize.
Perform the multiplication in the numerator: \((6 + \sqrt{x})(-\sqrt{x}) = 6 \times (-\sqrt{x}) + \sqrt{x} \times (-\sqrt{x})\).
Simplify the terms in the numerator: \$6 \times (-\sqrt{x}) = -6\sqrt{x}\( and \)\sqrt{x} \times (-\sqrt{x}) = -x\( because \)\sqrt{x} \times \sqrt{x} = x$.
Simplify the denominator: \((-\sqrt{x}) \times (-\sqrt{x}) = (\sqrt{x})^2 = x\). Then write the new fraction with the simplified numerator and denominator.
