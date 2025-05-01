Identify the expression to rationalize: \(-\frac{5}{2\sqrt{7}}\). The goal is to eliminate the square root from the denominator.
Multiply both the numerator and the denominator by \(\sqrt{7}\) to rationalize the denominator. This uses the property that multiplying by \(\frac{\sqrt{7}}{\sqrt{7}}\) is equivalent to multiplying by 1, so the value of the expression does not change.
Write the new expression after multiplication: \(-\frac{5}{2\sqrt{7}} \times \frac{\sqrt{7}}{\sqrt{7}} = -\frac{5\sqrt{7}}{2 \times 7}\).
Simplify the denominator by multiplying \$2 \times 7\( to get 14, so the expression becomes \)-\frac{5\sqrt{7}}{14}$.
Check if the fraction can be simplified further by looking for common factors in the numerator and denominator. If none exist, the expression is fully rationalized.
