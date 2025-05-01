Intermediate Algebra
−x-x
−1-1
xx
7x−7\(\frac{7}{x-7}\)
Simplify the rational expressions below:
6x12x\(\frac{6x}{12x}\)
x2−9x2−3x\(\frac{x^2-9}{x^2-3x}\)
x2−4xx2−2x−8x\(\frac{x^2-4x}{x^2-2x-8x}\)
x2+5x+6x2+7x+10\(\frac{x^2+5x+6}{x^2+7x+10}\)
Simplify each expression.
x2−1616−x2\(\frac{x^2-16}{16-x^2}\)
x2−10x+24(4−x)(6−x)\(\frac{x^2-10x+24}{(4-x)(6-x)}\)
Determine the domain of the function f(x)f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)).
f(x)=5xf\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{5}{x}\)
f(x)=7x−3f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{7}{x-3}\)