Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Fiber
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a health benefit of appropriate fiber consumption?
A
Reduces likelihood of constipation.
B
May reduce risk of colon & breast cancer.
C
Promotes bowel health.
D
All of the above.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of dietary fiber: Fiber is a type of carbohydrate that the body cannot digest. It is found in plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. Fiber is classified into two types: soluble and insoluble, each with distinct health benefits.
Analyze the first benefit: Fiber helps reduce the likelihood of constipation by adding bulk to stool and promoting regular bowel movements. Insoluble fiber, in particular, is effective in this role as it passes through the digestive system largely intact.
Examine the second benefit: Fiber may reduce the risk of colon and breast cancer. This is because fiber promotes the removal of waste and potentially harmful substances from the digestive tract, and it also supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which may have protective effects.
Evaluate the third benefit: Fiber promotes overall bowel health by maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, reducing the risk of diverticular disease, and supporting the integrity of the intestinal lining.
Conclude that all the listed benefits are correct: Since fiber contributes to reducing constipation, lowering cancer risk, and promoting bowel health, the correct answer is 'All of the above.' This highlights the importance of consuming adequate fiber in the diet.
