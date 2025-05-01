Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Carbohydrate Digestion
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following answer options describes how the body breaks down carbohyrdates?
A
Mechanical breakdown in the mouth via chewing.
B
Chemical breakdown in the mouth via salivary amylase.
C
Chemical breakdown in the small intestine via pancreatic amylase.
D
All of the above.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that carbohydrates are broken down through both mechanical and chemical processes in the digestive system.
Step 1: Mechanical breakdown begins in the mouth through chewing, which physically breaks down food into smaller pieces to increase the surface area for enzymes to act upon.
Step 2: Chemical breakdown also starts in the mouth, where salivary glands release salivary amylase, an enzyme that begins breaking down starches (a type of carbohydrate) into maltose and dextrins.
Step 3: In the small intestine, the pancreas secretes pancreatic amylase, which continues the chemical breakdown of carbohydrates into simpler sugars like maltose, lactose, and sucrose.
Step 4: These simpler sugars are further broken down by enzymes (maltase, lactase, and sucrase) in the small intestine into monosaccharides such as glucose, which can be absorbed into the bloodstream.
Watch next
Master Most Carbohydrate Digestion Occurs in Our Small Intestine with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning