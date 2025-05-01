Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Fiber
Multiple Choice
Which of the following types of grain provides the most fiber per serving?
A
Whole grains.
B
Refined grains.
C
Enriched grains.
D
They all provide equal amounts of fiber.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the different types of grains: Whole grains contain all parts of the grain kernel (bran, germ, and endosperm), refined grains have had the bran and germ removed, and enriched grains are refined grains with some nutrients added back but not fiber.
Recognize that fiber is primarily found in the bran of the grain kernel, which is removed during the refining process.
Compare the fiber content of the grain types: Whole grains retain the bran and therefore have the highest fiber content, while refined and enriched grains have significantly less fiber because the bran is removed.
Eliminate the incorrect options: Refined grains and enriched grains cannot provide as much fiber as whole grains due to the absence of the bran.
Conclude that whole grains provide the most fiber per serving because they retain all parts of the grain kernel, including the fiber-rich bran.
