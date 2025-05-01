Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Why Do We Need Carbohydrates?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the body's use of glucose is correct?
A
Excess carbohydrates are converted to amino acids when we need to store energy.
B
Ketosis is the process of breaking down protein into glucose to provide energy.
C
During low intensity activity, the body uses a greater proportion of carbohydrates than fat for energy.
D
None of the above.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of glucose in the body. Glucose is the primary source of energy for the body's cells, especially during high-intensity activities. It is stored as glycogen in the liver and muscles for later use.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Excess carbohydrates are converted to amino acids when we need to store energy.' This is incorrect because excess carbohydrates are converted into fat (triglycerides) for long-term energy storage, not amino acids. Amino acids are derived from proteins, not carbohydrates.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'Ketosis is the process of breaking down protein into glucose to provide energy.' This is incorrect because ketosis refers to the production of ketone bodies from fat when carbohydrate intake is very low. The process of converting protein into glucose is called gluconeogenesis, not ketosis.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'During low-intensity activity, the body uses a greater proportion of carbohydrates than fat for energy.' This is incorrect because during low-intensity activities, the body primarily relies on fat as the main energy source, while carbohydrates are more dominant during high-intensity activities.
Step 5: Conclude that none of the statements provided are correct, as each contains a fundamental misunderstanding of how the body metabolizes nutrients for energy.
