Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
The Gut Microbiome
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the role of prebiotics in a balanced diet?
A
Supplement gut microbiome with additional bacteria.
B
To increase the diversity of the gut microbiome.
C
To repopulate the gut after taking antibiotics.
D
To provide nourishment to the gut bacteria with foods our system can't digest.
1
Understand the term 'prebiotics': Prebiotics are non-digestible food components, typically fibers, that serve as food for beneficial gut bacteria, helping them grow and thrive.
Differentiate prebiotics from probiotics: Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria, while prebiotics are the food that nourishes these bacteria. Prebiotics do not directly add bacteria to the gut microbiome.
Analyze the role of prebiotics: Prebiotics help maintain a healthy gut microbiome by providing nourishment to the existing beneficial bacteria, which in turn supports digestion, immunity, and overall health.
Evaluate the options provided: Eliminate incorrect options such as 'Supplement gut microbiome with additional bacteria' (this describes probiotics, not prebiotics), 'To increase the diversity of the gut microbiome' (prebiotics support existing bacteria but do not directly increase diversity), and 'To repopulate the gut after taking antibiotics' (this is a role more closely associated with probiotics).
Select the correct answer: The role of prebiotics is 'To provide nourishment to the gut bacteria with foods our system can't digest,' as this aligns with their function of feeding beneficial gut bacteria.