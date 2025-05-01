Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Nutrient Absorption and Transport
Multiple Choice
Which nutrients would NOT go through the hepatic portal vein to the liver after being absorbed?
A
Fat soluble vitamins.
B
Water soluble vitamins.
C
Amino acids.
D
Simple sugars.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the hepatic portal vein: The hepatic portal vein transports nutrients absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract directly to the liver for processing. This includes water-soluble nutrients such as amino acids and simple sugars.
Identify the types of nutrients absorbed in the small intestine: Nutrients absorbed include water-soluble vitamins, amino acids, simple sugars, and fat-soluble vitamins. Each type follows a specific pathway for absorption and transport.
Recognize the transport pathway for fat-soluble vitamins: Fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) are absorbed into the lymphatic system via chylomicrons rather than entering the hepatic portal vein. They bypass the liver initially and are transported through the bloodstream.
Clarify the transport pathway for water-soluble nutrients: Water-soluble vitamins, amino acids, and simple sugars are absorbed into the bloodstream and transported directly to the liver via the hepatic portal vein for metabolism and storage.
Conclude which nutrients do not use the hepatic portal vein: Fat-soluble vitamins are the exception, as they are absorbed into the lymphatic system instead of the hepatic portal vein.
