Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
3. Digestive System
Disorders of the Digestive System
Multiple Choice
Which food or action below is a common trigger for heartburn?
A
Sleeping with head of the bed elevated.
B
Rapid weight loss.
C
A meal that is especially high in fiber.
D
Eating too large a meal in a short period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of heartburn: Heartburn occurs when stomach acid flows back into the esophagus, causing irritation. This is often triggered by behaviors or foods that increase pressure on the stomach or relax the lower esophageal sphincter (LES).
Evaluate the first option: Sleeping with the head of the bed elevated can actually help reduce heartburn by preventing stomach acid from flowing back into the esophagus. This is not a trigger for heartburn.
Evaluate the second option: Rapid weight loss is not a direct trigger for heartburn. However, it may be associated with other factors that could contribute to heartburn, such as changes in diet or stress.
Evaluate the third option: A meal high in fiber is generally beneficial for digestion and is not a common trigger for heartburn. Fiber-rich foods are less likely to cause acid reflux.
Evaluate the fourth option: Eating too large a meal in a short period can increase pressure on the stomach, making it more likely for stomach acid to flow back into the esophagus. This is a common trigger for heartburn.
