Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Alternative Sweeteners
Multiple Choice
True or false: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Calorie-free sweeteners are often hundreds or thousands of times sweeter than sucrose (table sugar).
A
True.
B
False; they are usually the same level of sweetness as sucrose.
C
False; they are usually only 2-5 times sweeter than sucrose.
D
False; they are usually 10-20 times sweeter than sucrose.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The question is asking about the relative sweetness of calorie-free sweeteners compared to sucrose (table sugar). This requires knowledge of how artificial sweeteners are formulated and their sweetness intensity.
Step 2: Recall the concept of sweetness intensity. Calorie-free sweeteners, such as aspartame, sucralose, or saccharin, are designed to provide a sweet taste without the calories of sugar. These sweeteners are often much sweeter than sucrose, meaning only a small amount is needed to achieve the same level of sweetness.
Step 3: Evaluate the given options. The statement claims that calorie-free sweeteners are often hundreds or thousands of times sweeter than sucrose. The options provided include: (1) True, (2) False; they are the same level of sweetness as sucrose, (3) False; they are only 2-5 times sweeter, and (4) False; they are 10-20 times sweeter.
Step 4: Compare the statement to scientific evidence. Research shows that many calorie-free sweeteners are indeed hundreds or thousands of times sweeter than sucrose. For example, sucralose is approximately 600 times sweeter, and saccharin is about 300-400 times sweeter. This supports the original statement as true.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'True' based on the evidence. The other options (same sweetness, 2-5 times sweeter, or 10-20 times sweeter) are incorrect because they underestimate the sweetness intensity of calorie-free sweeteners.
