Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Blood Glucose Regulation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following situations might cause someone to experience hypoglycemia?
A
An imbalance of hormones that regulate blood glucose.
B
Intense exercise and then not eating anything for a few hours.
C
Having depleted glycogen stores.
D
All of the above.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'hypoglycemia'. Hypoglycemia refers to a condition where blood glucose levels drop below the normal range, which can lead to symptoms such as dizziness, confusion, and fatigue. It is important to identify factors that can cause this condition.
Step 2: Analyze the first situation: 'An imbalance of hormones that regulate blood glucose.' Hormones like insulin and glucagon play a critical role in maintaining blood glucose levels. If these hormones are imbalanced, such as excessive insulin production or insufficient glucagon release, blood glucose levels can drop, leading to hypoglycemia.
Step 3: Examine the second situation: 'Intense exercise and then not eating anything for a few hours.' During intense exercise, the body uses glucose as a primary energy source. If glycogen stores are depleted and no food is consumed afterward, blood glucose levels can fall, potentially causing hypoglycemia.
Step 4: Evaluate the third situation: 'Having depleted glycogen stores.' Glycogen is the stored form of glucose in the liver and muscles. When glycogen stores are depleted, the body has limited ability to maintain blood glucose levels, increasing the risk of hypoglycemia.
Step 5: Conclude that all of the situations mentioned can contribute to hypoglycemia. Each scenario involves a disruption in the body's ability to regulate or maintain adequate blood glucose levels, which aligns with the correct answer: 'All of the above.'
