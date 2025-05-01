Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Dietary Guidelines for Carbohydrates
Multiple Choice
Consider the provided information and indicate which of the following statements is true.
A
The natural fresh tomatoes are more nutrient dense than tomato ketchup.
B
While they both contain sugar, only the tomato ketchup contains added sugar.
C
You should probably aim to limit the amount of tomato ketchup you consume as part of a healthful diet.
D
All of the above are true.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Compare the nutrient density of fresh tomatoes and tomato ketchup. Fresh tomatoes contain fewer calories (18 kcal per 100g) and higher levels of vitamins (High Vitamin C and High Vitamin A) compared to tomato ketchup (80 kcal per 100g, Low Vitamin C). This indicates that fresh tomatoes are more nutrient-dense.
Step 2: Analyze the sugar content. Fresh tomatoes contain 0g of added sugar, while tomato ketchup contains 12g of added sugar per 100g. This confirms that tomato ketchup has added sugar, whereas fresh tomatoes do not.
Step 3: Evaluate fiber content. Fresh tomatoes provide 1.2g of fiber per 100g, which is higher than the 0.7g of fiber found in tomato ketchup. This further supports the idea that fresh tomatoes are a healthier option.
Step 4: Consider the implications for a healthful diet. Due to the higher calorie content, added sugar, and lower nutrient density of tomato ketchup, it is advisable to limit its consumption as part of a healthful diet.
Step 5: Conclude that all the provided statements are true based on the comparison of nutrient density, sugar content, and dietary recommendations.
