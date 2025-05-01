Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Intro to Carbohydrates
Multiple Choice
Which of the following foods would provide the fewest carbohydrates per gram?
A
Oatmeal with milk & honey.
B
Strawberries.
C
Wild-caught salmon.
D
A chocolate chip cookie.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the macronutrient composition of each food item. Carbohydrates are one of the three macronutrients, along with proteins and fats, and are primarily found in plant-based foods and sugary items.
Analyze the carbohydrate content of oatmeal with milk and honey. Oatmeal is a grain high in carbohydrates, milk contains lactose (a natural sugar), and honey is a concentrated source of sugar, all of which contribute to a high carbohydrate content.
Evaluate the carbohydrate content of strawberries. Strawberries are a fruit, and while they contain natural sugars (fructose), their carbohydrate content is relatively moderate compared to processed or grain-based foods.
Consider the carbohydrate content of wild-caught salmon. Salmon is a protein-rich food with negligible carbohydrates because it is an animal-based product and does not contain sugars or starches.
Assess the carbohydrate content of a chocolate chip cookie. Cookies are made with flour (a carbohydrate-rich ingredient) and sugar, making them high in carbohydrates. Based on this analysis, wild-caught salmon would provide the fewest carbohydrates per gram.
