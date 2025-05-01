Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Intro to Carbohydrates
Struggling with Nutrition?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Carbohydrates always contain:
A
Nitrogen.
B
Oxygen.
C
Iron.
D
Glucose.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the composition of carbohydrates: Carbohydrates are organic molecules composed of carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O). They do not typically contain nitrogen, iron, or glucose as part of their basic structure.
Recall the general formula for carbohydrates: The basic formula for carbohydrates is \( C_x(H_2O)_y \), which indicates that they are made up of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms.
Eliminate incorrect options: Nitrogen is primarily found in proteins and nucleic acids, not carbohydrates. Iron is a mineral and not a component of carbohydrate molecules. Glucose is a type of carbohydrate, not an element or component.
Identify the correct answer: Oxygen is always present in carbohydrates, along with carbon and hydrogen, as part of their molecular structure.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the molecular composition and the elimination of incorrect options, oxygen is the correct answer to the question.
Watch next
Master What are Carbohydrates? with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice