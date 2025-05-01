Step 3: Analyze each option. Evaluate the nutritional profile of each: (1) Pancakes with maple syrup provide carbohydrates but are high in added sugars and low in nutrients. (2) French fries are high in unhealthy fats and low in nutrient density, even when paired with protein. (3) Whole grain cereal with low-fat milk and fresh berries is nutrient-dense, providing fiber, vitamins, and minerals along with carbohydrates. (4) A large chocolate milkshake with whipped cream is high in sugar and calories, with limited nutrient density despite its calcium content.