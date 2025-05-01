Table of contents
- 1. What is Nutrition1h 52m
- 2. Tools for Healthful Eating1h 51m
- 3. Digestive System2h 7m
- 4. Carbohydrates3h 11m
- 5. Fats2h 31m
- 6. Proteins2h 19m
- 8. Water and Minerals2h 52m
- Water42m
- Introduction to Minerals9m
- Major Mineral: Sodium and Potassium18m
- Hypertension and Minerals12m
- Major Mineral: Calcium and Phosphorus21m
- Osteoporosis: Minerals and Bone Health14m
- Major Mineral: Chloride, Magnesium, & Sulfur16m
- Trace minerals: Iron and Copper14m
- Trace minerals: Fluoride and Iodine9m
- Other Trace Minerals13m
4. Carbohydrates
Intro to Carbohydrates
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the most healthful source of carbohydrates, & why?
A
Pancakes with maple syrup, because it provides carbohydrates from 2 different sources.
B
A small portion of french fries paired with a protein-dense meal, because it is low-calorie.
C
A bowl of whole grain cereal with low-fat milk & fresh berries, because it's nutrient-dense.
D
A large chocolate milkshake with extra whipped cream, because it provides a lot of calcium.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question. The problem is asking which option is the most healthful source of carbohydrates and why. To answer this, we need to evaluate the nutritional value of each option based on its carbohydrate content and overall nutrient density.
Step 2: Define key concepts. Carbohydrates are a macronutrient that provides energy. A healthful source of carbohydrates is typically nutrient-dense, meaning it provides vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial compounds along with carbohydrates, rather than just empty calories.
Step 3: Analyze each option. Evaluate the nutritional profile of each: (1) Pancakes with maple syrup provide carbohydrates but are high in added sugars and low in nutrients. (2) French fries are high in unhealthy fats and low in nutrient density, even when paired with protein. (3) Whole grain cereal with low-fat milk and fresh berries is nutrient-dense, providing fiber, vitamins, and minerals along with carbohydrates. (4) A large chocolate milkshake with whipped cream is high in sugar and calories, with limited nutrient density despite its calcium content.
Step 4: Compare the options. Based on the analysis, the most healthful source of carbohydrates is the option that provides the most nutrients per calorie while minimizing added sugars and unhealthy fats. Whole grain cereal with low-fat milk and fresh berries fits this description.
Step 5: Conclude the reasoning. The correct answer is the bowl of whole grain cereal with low-fat milk and fresh berries because it is nutrient-dense, providing a balanced source of carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making it the healthiest choice among the options.
