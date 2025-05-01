According to the concept of levels of processing in cognitive psychology, the process of memory encoding involves three levels. Which of the following best describes these levels?
A
Structural, phonemic, and semantic
B
Sensory, short-term, and long-term
C
Iconic, echoic, and haptic
D
Implicit, explicit, and procedural
1
Understand that the levels of processing theory in cognitive psychology explains how information is encoded into memory at different depths or levels.
Recognize that the three levels of processing are related to how deeply information is processed, which affects how well it is remembered.
Identify the three levels as: Structural (shallow processing based on physical features), Phonemic (intermediate processing based on sound), and Semantic (deep processing based on meaning).
Compare the options given and note that Structural, Phonemic, and Semantic correspond directly to the levels of processing theory.
Conclude that the other options refer to different memory concepts (sensory vs. short-term vs. long-term memory stages; types of sensory memory; types of memory systems) and are not the levels of processing.
