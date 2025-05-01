Which psychological perspective focuses on how people process, use, and store information?
A
Psychoanalytic perspective
B
Behavioral perspective
C
Cognitive perspective
D
Humanistic perspective
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about the psychological perspective that focuses on how people process, use, and store information.
Recall the main psychological perspectives and their focus areas: the Psychoanalytic perspective emphasizes unconscious motives, the Behavioral perspective focuses on observable behaviors and their reinforcement, the Humanistic perspective centers on personal growth and self-actualization.
Understand that the Cognitive perspective specifically studies mental processes such as thinking, memory, problem-solving, and information processing.
Match the description in the question (processing, using, and storing information) with the perspective that studies mental processes, which is the Cognitive perspective.
Conclude that the Cognitive perspective is the correct answer because it directly addresses how people handle information mentally.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah