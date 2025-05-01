In cognitive psychology, is a clang association considered a positive or negative symptom, and with which psychological disorder is it most commonly associated?
A
Clang association is a negative symptom most commonly associated with depression.
B
Clang association is a positive symptom most commonly associated with schizophrenia.
C
Clang association is a positive symptom most commonly associated with obsessive-compulsive disorder.
D
Clang association is a negative symptom most commonly associated with bipolar disorder.
Step 1: Understand the definitions of positive and negative symptoms in psychology. Positive symptoms refer to the presence of abnormal behaviors or experiences, such as hallucinations or delusions, while negative symptoms refer to the absence or reduction of normal functions, like lack of motivation or emotional expression.
Step 2: Define clang association. Clang association is a thought disorder characterized by speech in which words are chosen for their sound rather than their meaning, often resulting in rhyming or punning. This is an abnormal addition to normal speech patterns.
Step 3: Determine whether clang association is a positive or negative symptom. Since clang association involves the presence of abnormal speech patterns, it is classified as a positive symptom.
Step 4: Identify the psychological disorder most commonly associated with clang association. Clang associations are most frequently observed in schizophrenia, a disorder known for positive symptoms like disorganized speech and thought.
Step 5: Conclude that clang association is a positive symptom most commonly associated with schizophrenia, distinguishing it from other disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, or obsessive-compulsive disorder.
