Cognition is the collective term for many mental processes including which of the following?
A
Photosynthesis and cellular respiration
B
Digestion, respiration, and circulation
C
Osmosis and diffusion
D
Perception, memory, reasoning, and problem-solving
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'Cognition' as it relates to Psychology. Cognition refers to the mental processes involved in acquiring knowledge and understanding through thought, experience, and the senses.
Step 2: Identify the types of mental processes that fall under cognition. These typically include perception (how we interpret sensory information), memory (how we store and recall information), reasoning (how we make decisions and solve problems), and problem-solving itself.
Step 3: Recognize that the other options listed (photosynthesis, cellular respiration, digestion, osmosis, diffusion) are biological or physiological processes, not mental processes.
Step 4: Conclude that the correct grouping of processes under cognition must involve mental activities such as perception, memory, reasoning, and problem-solving.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct answer is the option that lists 'Perception, memory, reasoning, and problem-solving' as these are all key components of cognitive processes.
