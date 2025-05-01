The tendency for people to behave differently when they know they are being studied is known as the:
A
Hawthorne effect
B
Social loafing
C
Placebo effect
D
Bystander effect
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a psychological phenomenon where individuals change their behavior because they are aware they are being observed.
Recall key psychological effects related to behavior changes in social or experimental settings, such as the Hawthorne effect, social loafing, placebo effect, and bystander effect.
Define each option briefly: the Hawthorne effect refers to changes in behavior due to awareness of being studied; social loafing is the tendency to exert less effort in a group; placebo effect involves changes due to expectations of treatment; bystander effect is the reduced likelihood of helping when others are present.
Match the definition given in the question to the correct term by identifying which effect specifically involves behavior change due to observation.
Conclude that the term describing behavior change when people know they are being studied is the Hawthorne effect.
