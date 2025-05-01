When discussing influence tactics with your managers, you should tell them that:
A
Using a variety of influence tactics is often more effective than relying on just one.
B
Influence tactics are generally manipulative and should be avoided in organizational settings.
C
Rational persuasion is the only influence tactic supported by research in social psychology.
D
Influence tactics are only effective when used by people in positions of formal authority.
Step 1: Understand the concept of influence tactics in organizational psychology. Influence tactics are the methods or strategies individuals use to affect the attitudes, beliefs, or behaviors of others, especially in workplace settings.
Step 2: Recognize that influence tactics vary widely, including rational persuasion, inspirational appeals, consultation, ingratiation, personal appeals, exchange, coalition tactics, pressure, and legitimating tactics.
Step 3: Note that research in social psychology and organizational behavior shows that no single influence tactic is universally effective in all situations; effectiveness depends on context, the relationship between parties, and the specific goal.
Step 4: Understand that using a combination or variety of influence tactics tends to be more effective because it allows flexibility and adaptation to different individuals and circumstances, rather than relying solely on one tactic like rational persuasion.
Step 5: Be aware that influence tactics are not inherently manipulative or unethical; they can be used ethically to achieve positive outcomes, and they are effective for both formal and informal leaders, not just those with formal authority.
