According to social psychology research, sexual harassment is less likely to occur in a workplace where which of the following is emphasized?
A
Competition between coworkers is encouraged
B
Respect is valued and cultivated among employees
C
Hierarchical power structures are rigidly enforced
D
Ambiguity in workplace policies is common
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about factors that influence the likelihood of sexual harassment in the workplace according to social psychology research.
Step 2: Recognize that sexual harassment is often linked to power dynamics, workplace culture, and interpersonal relationships among employees.
Step 3: Analyze each option in terms of how it might affect workplace behavior: competition might increase conflict, rigid hierarchies can create power imbalances, and ambiguity in policies can lead to unclear boundaries.
Step 4: Identify that a workplace where respect is valued and cultivated promotes positive social norms, clear communication, and mutual understanding, which are protective factors against sexual harassment.
Step 5: Conclude that emphasizing respect among employees creates a healthier environment that reduces the likelihood of sexual harassment, according to social psychology principles.
