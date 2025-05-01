Which of the following statements is NOT true about emotional stress?
A
Emotional stress can result from interpersonal conflicts or traumatic events.
B
Effective coping strategies can help reduce the impact of emotional stress.
C
Emotional stress always leads to positive psychological growth.
D
Symptoms of emotional stress may include anxiety, irritability, and mood swings.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of emotional stress. Emotional stress refers to the psychological and physiological response to challenging or threatening situations, such as interpersonal conflicts or traumatic events.
Step 2: Review the statements given about emotional stress. Identify which statements are generally accepted as true based on psychological research and theory.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'Emotional stress always leads to positive psychological growth.' Consider that while stress can sometimes lead to growth (a concept known as post-traumatic growth), it is not guaranteed and can also have negative effects.
Step 4: Compare this statement with the others: emotional stress can result from conflicts or trauma, coping strategies can reduce its impact, and symptoms include anxiety and mood swings. These are all supported by psychological evidence.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement claiming emotional stress always leads to positive psychological growth is NOT true, because emotional stress can have varied outcomes depending on individual and situational factors.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah