Which of the following is most likely to increase as a result of harassment?
A
Job satisfaction
B
Self-esteem
C
Anxiety levels
D
Sense of social support
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the problem. Harassment refers to unwanted, aggressive behavior that can cause psychological distress. The options given are job satisfaction, self-esteem, anxiety levels, and sense of social support.
Step 2: Consider the typical psychological effects of harassment. Harassment usually leads to negative emotional and mental health outcomes rather than positive ones.
Step 3: Analyze each option in relation to harassment: Job satisfaction tends to decrease because harassment creates a hostile work environment; self-esteem often lowers due to negative treatment; sense of social support may diminish if the person feels isolated.
Step 4: Recognize that anxiety levels are likely to increase because harassment causes stress, fear, and worry, which are core components of anxiety.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, anxiety levels are most likely to increase as a direct result of experiencing harassment.
