Which psychological system is being utilized when a person puts money in a jar each time the urge to use nicotine arises?
A
Operant conditioning
B
Classical conditioning
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Observational learning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key psychological systems involved in learning and behavior change. Operant conditioning involves learning through consequences (rewards or punishments), classical conditioning involves associating two stimuli, cognitive dissonance involves mental discomfort from conflicting beliefs, and observational learning involves learning by watching others.
Step 2: Analyze the behavior described: a person puts money in a jar each time they feel the urge to use nicotine. This action is a deliberate behavior that follows an internal cue (urge to use nicotine).
Step 3: Identify the role of consequences in this behavior. Putting money in a jar acts as a form of self-imposed consequence or punishment aimed at reducing the urge or the behavior of nicotine use.
Step 4: Recognize that this behavior modification technique aligns with operant conditioning because it uses consequences (the act of putting money in the jar) to influence future behavior (reducing nicotine use).
Step 5: Conclude that the psychological system being utilized is operant conditioning, as it involves modifying behavior through consequences contingent on the behavior.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah