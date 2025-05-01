Which of the following is NOT one of the 3 A's of bystander intervention in social psychology?
A
Avoid
B
Assess
C
Act
D
Alert
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the 3 A's of bystander intervention in social psychology. These are key steps that guide a bystander on how to effectively intervene in an emergency or problematic situation.
Step 2: Identify the commonly accepted 3 A's, which are typically: Assess, Alert, and Act. 'Assess' means evaluating the situation to understand if intervention is needed; 'Alert' involves notifying others or authorities; 'Act' means taking direct action to help.
Step 3: Review the options given: Avoid, Assess, Act, and Alert. Compare each option to the known 3 A's to see which one does not fit.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Avoid' is not part of the 3 A's because it implies not intervening, which contradicts the purpose of bystander intervention.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Avoid' as it is NOT one of the 3 A's of bystander intervention.
