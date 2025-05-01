In social psychology, research on communication patterns suggests that women tend to be more:
A
expressive and emotionally oriented in their communication
B
direct and assertive in their communication
C
less likely to use nonverbal cues when communicating
D
focused primarily on giving instructions rather than building relationships
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about communication patterns in social psychology, specifically focusing on gender differences.
Step 2: Recall key findings from social psychology research that describe typical communication styles associated with women, such as being more expressive and emotionally oriented.
Step 3: Evaluate each option by comparing it to established research: women are generally more expressive and emotionally oriented, rather than being primarily direct and assertive or focused on instructions.
Step 4: Consider the role of nonverbal cues in communication; research shows women tend to use more, not less, nonverbal communication.
Step 5: Conclude that the option stating women are more expressive and emotionally oriented aligns best with social psychology research on communication patterns.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah