"39. Reliability of Testing A virus infects one in every 200 people. A test used to detect the virus in a person is positive 80% of the time when the person has the virus and 5% of the time when the person does not have the virus. (This 5% result is called a false positive.) Let A be the event ""the person is infected"" and B be the event ""the person tests positive.""

a. Using Bayes' Theorem, when a person tests positive, determine the probability that the person is infected."