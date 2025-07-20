A rare condition affects 1 out of every 100 people. The test for this condition has the following probabilities: If a person has the condition, the test is correct 95% of the time. If a person does not have the condition, the test gives a wrong result 10% of the time. If A is the event 'tested positive' and B is the event 'has condition,' find P(B'), P(AIB), and P(A|B').
"According to Bayes’ Theorem, the probability of event A , given that event B has occurred, is
P(A|B) = P(A) * P(B|A)P(A) * P(B|A) + P(A') * P(B|A').
In Exercises 33–38, use Bayes’ Theorem to find P(A|B).
38. P(A) = 12%, P(A') = 88%, P(B|A) = 66% , and P(B|A') = 19% "
Key Concepts
Bayes' Theorem
Conditional Probability
Prior and Posterior Probabilities
According to data from a metro station, 28% of trains are delayed. When compared to weather data, it was found that 73% of train delays and 35% of on-time rides were on days with precipitation. Given there is precipitation, what is the probability the train will be delayed?
"According to Bayes’ Theorem, the probability of event A , given that event B has occurred, is
P(A|B) = P(A) * P(B|A)P(A) * P(B|A) + P(A') * P(B|A').
34. P(A) = 3/8, P(A') = 5/8, P(B|A) = 2/3 , and P(B|A') = 3/5
34. P(A) = 3/8, P(A') = 5/8, P(B|A) = 2/3 , and P(B|A') = 3/5 "
"According to Bayes’ Theorem, the probability of event A , given that event B has occurred, is
P(A|B) = P(A) * P(B|A)P(A) * P(B|A) + P(A') * P(B|A').
35. P(A) = 0.25, P(A') = 0.75, P(B|A) = 0.3 , and P(B|A') = 0.5
35. P(A) = 0.25, P(A') = 0.75, P(B|A) = 0.3 , and P(B|A') = 0.5 "
"39. Reliability of Testing A virus infects one in every 200 people. A test used to detect the virus in a person is positive 80% of the time when the person has the virus and 5% of the time when the person does not have the virus. (This 5% result is called a false positive.) Let A be the event ""the person is infected"" and B be the event ""the person tests positive.""
a. Using Bayes' Theorem, when a person tests positive, determine the probability that the person is infected."
"According to Bayes’ Theorem, the probability of event A , given that event B has occurred, is
P(A|B) = P(A) * P(B|A)P(A) * P(B|A) + P(A') * P(B|A').
36. P(A) = 0.62, P(A') = 0.38, P(B|A) = 0.41 , and P(B|A') = 0.17
36. P(A) = 0.62, P(A') = 0.38, P(B|A) = 0.41 , and P(B|A') = 0.17 "
