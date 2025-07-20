"According to Bayes’ Theorem, the probability of event A , given that event B has occurred, is

P(A|B) = P(A) * P(B|A)P(A) * P(B|A) + P(A') * P(B|A').

In Exercises 33–38, use Bayes’ Theorem to find P(A|B).

38. P(A) = 12%, P(A') = 88%, P(B|A) = 66% , and P(B|A') = 19% "