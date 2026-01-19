In Exercises 1–4, use the following listed measured amounts of chest compression (mm) from car crash tests (from Data Set 35 “Car Data” in Appendix B). Also shown are the SPSS results from analysis of variance. Assume that we plan to use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the different car sizes have the same mean amount of chest compression.

P-VALUE If we use a 0.05 significance level in analysis of variance with the sample data given in Exercise 1, what is the P-value? What should we conclude? If the four populations have means that do not appear to be the same, does the analysis of variance test enable us to identify which populations have means that are significantly different?