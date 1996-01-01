"True or False? In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
The mean of the random variable of a probability distribution describes how the outcomes vary."
Religion in Congress Is the religious make-up of the United States Congress reflective of that in the general population? The following table shows the religious affiliation of the 535 members of the 116th Congress along with the religious affiliation of a random sample of 1200 adult Americans.
a. Determine the probability distribution for the religious affiliation of the members of the 116th Congress.
Given that has a Poisson distribution with parameter , which of the following is the correct expression for the probability that equals ?
Which of the following variables for data about a track team is a discrete variable?